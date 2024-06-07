Historic Six-Point Day: PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Friday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi here on the occasion of the historic Six-Point Day.

After laying the wreath at 7:00 in the morning, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.