BNP announces blockade for Sunday, Monday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced fresh 48-hour blockade from Sunday.
The party will enforce the blockade from 6:00am on Sunday to 6:00am on Tuesday.
Party senior secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a virtual press briefing on Thursday made the announcement.
The BNP leader said this programme will be observed for realising one-point demand, the restoration of democracy, ensuring justice for killing fellowmen and treatment of injured leaders and activists.
This is the seventh round of blockade enforced by the opposition party.
The BNP called hartal for the first time after several years on 29 October after the party’s grand rally in Dhaka was marred by violence on 28 October. The party has since been calling countrywide blockades of road, rail and waterways in different phases.
Announcing the fresh programme, Rizvi said leaders and activists of BNP, associate organitions and like-minded parties have been undergoing severe repression.
Ruling party men are torching vehicles in different places but they are spared and in their stead BNP men are being presented as accused, he alleged.
Rizvi said a total of 410 leaders-activists of BNP and its associate bodies were arrested in last 24 hours from different parts of the country and 17 were injured in attack.
He demanded release of the arrested BNP leaders and activists.