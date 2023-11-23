BNP announces blockade for Sunday, Monday

The BNP leader said this programme will be observed for realising one-point demand, the restoration of democracy, ensuring justice for killing fellowmen and treatment of injured leaders and activists.

This is the seventh round of blockade enforced by the opposition party.

The BNP called hartal for the first time after several years on 29 October after the party’s grand rally in Dhaka was marred by violence on 28 October. The party has since been calling countrywide blockades of road, rail and waterways in different phases.