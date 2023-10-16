No possibility of dialogue due to tangle of conditions

Although the United States pre-election assessment mission has recommended to hold substantive dialogue among the political parties for an inclusive election, there is no possibility of dialogue between the ruling Awami League and BNP due to tangle of conditions, the leaders of two major political parties have hinted.
However, both the camps are blaming each other for the current situation.
On the one hand, BNP wants the resignation of the government led by Sheikh Hasina while Awami League is not willing to compromise in this regard.
As the election is drawing near, both the parties are advancing to show their strength in the streets through holding programmes and counter programmes.
Political analysts said both the camps are trying to win by showing strength in support of their position at the moment.
However, a section of leaders of both the parties feels the necessity of holding dialogue to avoid violence.
But they are also supporting the strategies of their respective parties showing allegiance to the stance of their own parties.
After visiting Dhaka, the United States pre-election assessment mission made recommendations through a publication from Washington on 14 October.
They made five recommendations including holding substantive dialogue among the political parties with the aim of ensuring a credible, inclusive, and violence-free election.
Following the publication of the recommendations in the media outlets, Awami League general secretary and also road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said, "BNP wants resignation of the prime minister.
The party also demanded the restoration of the caretaker government. When they will lift these conditions, only then will we think about holding a dialogue.
We have no plan to hold dialogue with conditions."
While talking to newsmen, law minister Anisul Huq said dialogue cannot be held beyond the constitution or the existing law.
The ruling camp is presenting the demand of BNP as a bar to holding dialogue while BNP is blaming Awami League.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Awami League is talking about the election under their government and they are setting conditions that they won't go beyond the constitution. As a result, Awami League has stopped the scope of dialogue.
The BNP secretary general said, "We will not join any dialogue if the government led by Sheikh Hasina does not resign and a declaration is not made that the election will be held under a non-party government. We are in our earlier position."
However, there is pressure on both the parties by foreign diplomats to solve the problems through dialogue.
It has been learnt that a diplomat of a western country has held separate meetings with two top leaders of Awami League and BNP. But both the parties are openly rejecting the possibility of dialogue.
Despite pressures by diplomats to solve the crisis through discussions, both are advancing with strategies to defeat one another and they are unwilling to hold dialogue.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, former election commissioner and analyst Sakhawat Hussain said both the parties are thinking if anyone of them relents at the moment, it would be a defeat for the party.