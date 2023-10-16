No possibility of dialogue due to tangle of conditions

Although the United States pre-election assessment mission has recommended to hold substantive dialogue among the political parties for an inclusive election, there is no possibility of dialogue between the ruling Awami League and BNP due to tangle of conditions, the leaders of two major political parties have hinted.

However, both the camps are blaming each other for the current situation.

On the one hand, BNP wants the resignation of the government led by Sheikh Hasina while Awami League is not willing to compromise in this regard.

As the election is drawing near, both the parties are advancing to show their strength in the streets through holding programmes and counter programmes.

Political analysts said both the camps are trying to win by showing strength in support of their position at the moment.

However, a section of leaders of both the parties feels the necessity of holding dialogue to avoid violence.

But they are also supporting the strategies of their respective parties showing allegiance to the stance of their own parties.