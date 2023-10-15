West is giving courage, it can't be denied: Mirza Fakhrul Islam

The commitment of the western world towards democracy is giving us courage, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. He said, "We are not alone. The western world is committed to democracy. This commitment is giving us courage. It is helping us move ahead, this cannot be denied."

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was making this observations at a seminar held today, Sunday, at a seminar held in a hotel in the capital. The seminar, 'Role of national and international community in restoring Bangladesh's democracy and the way ahead', was organised by Bangladesh National Party (BNP).

Awami League president, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, yesterday, Saturday, had said that the election would be held by any means in the country and the people would vote freely. The prime minister had been speaking at a rally organised by Dhaka city North Awami League at the Kaula Civil Aviation grounds near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.