West is giving courage, it can't be denied: Mirza Fakhrul Islam

The commitment of the western world towards democracy is giving us courage, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. He said, "We are not alone. The western world is committed to democracy. This commitment is giving us courage. It is helping us move ahead, this cannot be denied."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was making this observations at a seminar held today, Sunday, at a seminar held in a hotel in the capital. The seminar, 'Role of national and international community in restoring Bangladesh's democracy and the way ahead', was organised by Bangladesh National Party (BNP).
Awami League president, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, yesterday, Saturday, had said that the election would be held by any means in the country and the people would vote freely. The prime minister had been speaking at a rally organised by Dhaka city North Awami League at the Kaula Civil Aviation grounds near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Referring to the prime minister's comment, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The prime minister clearly said yesterday, no matter what people say, she will get what she wants. She doesn't care that the US, the European Union, the political parties, say, she will get what she wants. She must go to power. She has decided to hold the election in the same manner once again."
A democratic struggle against fascists is not easy. We will win this fight because we are on the right path, the path of truthMirza Fakhrul Islam, secretary general, BNP
Addressing the prime minister, Mirza Fakhrul said, you are illegally using the state to hang on to power and that is the main crisis. He said, the election will be held by any means. We also want the election, but the people must be able to exercise their voting rights at the election. Sheikh Hasina wanted to be elected without voters, but this will not happen anymore.
People had turned around, said the BNP secretary general, adding, what they did in 2014 and 1018, they won't be able to do in 2014. The people have turned around so that won't be possible. The movement must be stepped up further in the next few days. The people will achieve their second freedom through victory on the streets.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "There are some people among us who always despair. If you are in the fray, you will not despair. I do not see any despair among the leaders and workers of the party, of those in the simultaneous movement. A democratic struggle against fascists is not easy. We will win this fight because we are on the right path, the path of truth."
At the start of the seminar a documentary was screened, showing how the 2018 election was under the partisan government. The book, 'No Comments: Rater Vote 2018' ('No Comment: Night Votes 2018') was launched at the seminar. The book on the 11th national parliament election was edited by Babul Talukdar.
'Peter Haas has arrived like an avatar'
In his opening speech at the seminar, BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said in the 2018 elections, the votes were cast on the night before. This was an unfortunate and scandalous incident. The people of Bangladesh have lost their faith in the election process. This book is a compilation of various media reports from around the world about the election fraud. It highlights hour there is extreme farce in the name of democratic elections in Bangladesh.
Abdul Moyeen Khan said that the government is shameless about the election fraud. He said in the last election the ruling party members and the administration officials had no shame or sense of guilt about. On the night before the election, they proudly used the administration force to forge the votes. Awami League is trying for another such election and that is why the misdeeds of the past are being displayed anew.
BNP vice chairman Shahjahan Omar said, "We thank Peter Haas (the US ambassador to Bangladesh). He has arrived like an avatar for us. He needs to give us more courage, that he is with us. They are a democratic country and so are we."
Closed doors have opened
Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman (Manna) said that the US visa policy and the sanctions on the RAB officers have opened closed doors for the opposition. He said, "We were unable to go forward. The visa policy and sanctions of RAB officers have opened those closed doors. We need to go ahead through those doors."
Mahmudur Rahman said, "The prime minister has said, they (the US) don't want me. If they don't want anyone, no one can stay. So hope has arisen. The prime minister has challenged America and Europe. How will America reply? America wants to bathe without getting wet." Announcing a bigger movement after puja, Mahmudur Rahman said that international forces will help, but we are the ones who must ring the bell.
The seminar was presided over by professor of law at Dhaka University, Borhan Uddin Khan. He said, democracy is absent, that is why there is talk of restoring it. There are two ways to remove the fascist government -- consensus or compulsion. The prime minister and ministers have said the election will be held, no matter what. The doors to consensus are gradually closing.
Also speaking at the seminar were BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Selima Rahman, vice chairman Abdullah Al Noman, Barkatullah Bulu and others.