Visa policy not taking sides, but to ensure fair elections in Bangladesh: US

The purpose of the US visa restriction was not to take a side in an election in Bangladesh, but to ensure or to support free, fair, and peaceful national elections.

US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller made this remark while replying to a question on Bangladesh in the regular press briefing of the state department on Monday.

On 24 May, the US secretary of state Antony J Blinken announced the new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (“3C”) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections.