Media persons to be included in visa policy: Peter Haas  

Besides members of political parties, law enforcement, and former and current government officials, the US visa policy will soon include members of the media. US Ambassador to Dhaka, Peter Haas, disclosed this information on Sunday, as reported by the private television channel Channel 24.
According to Channel 24, Ambassador Peter Haas gave an interview to the TV channel on Sunday, during which he mentioned that the media of Bangladesh will be incorporated into the US visa policy.
On 24 May, the United States introduced a new visa policy for Bangladesh, aimed at ensuring free, fair, and peaceful national elections in the country. The policy outlined that visas would not be granted to Bangladeshis responsible or involved in obstructing the democratic election process in Bangladesh.
Almost four months after the initial announcement, last Friday, the US State Department issued a statement revealing its intent to commence implementing restrictions on visa issuance for individuals who have obstructed the democratic election process in Bangladesh.
The statement conveyed that the State Department is actively initiating measures to impose visa restrictions on those involved in hindering the democratic election process in Bangladesh. These individuals encompass members of law enforcement, as well as members of both the ruling party and the opposition.
According to the statement from the US State Department, not only will these individuals be considered ineligible to enter the United States, but the restrictions will also extend to their family members.
Additionally, other individuals found to be responsible or involved in undermining the democratic electoral process in Bangladesh might be deemed ineligible for visas under this policy in the future.
Such individuals encompass current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of opposition and ruling political parties, as well as members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.
After the statement was published on the website of the US State Department, Bryan Schiller, the spokesperson of the US Embassy in Dhaka, informed the media that the US has indeed imposed visa restrictions on certain members of the Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies, members of the ruling party, and political opponents.
He stated, “Since we announced this visa policy, the US government has been closely monitoring developments. After a thorough review of the evidence, we have imposed visa restrictions on members of law enforcement, members of the ruling party, and political opponents.”
However, he did not disclose on whom or how many people these restrictions have been imposed. In this regard, Bryan Schiller mentioned that they would not reveal the names of individuals affected by these visa restrictions. This is because visa information is considered confidential under US law.