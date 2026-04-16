Former Mayor Manjur back in spotlight following meeting with Hasnat Abdullah
Former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, Mohammad Manjur Alam, has again emerged in political discussions amid speculation that he may contest the upcoming city corporation election for the mayoral post.
The renewed attention has been fuelled particularly by his meeting on Tuesday with Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Member of Parliament for Cumilla-4, at Manjur Alam’s residence in the Kattoli area of the city. The meeting has intensified speculation over whether he may contest as an NCP candidate.
Although party leaders have refrained from making public statements, informal discussions within political circles suggest that the matter is under consideration at the party level.
Within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), grassroots leaders and activists are currently favouring incumbent Mayor Shahadat Hossain as the likely candidate. So far, he remains the party’s sole probable nominee.
With the activities of the Bangladesh Awami League effectively banned, any contest from that camp would have to come through independent candidates. In such a scenario, candidates from Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami or the NCP could emerge as the main rival.
According to political analysts, Manjur Alam’s candidacy under the NCP banner could pose a significant challenge to the BNP. Over the years, his involvement in charitable and religious activities has helped him build a personal vote bank. Moreover, having previously been elected as a councillor with support from the Awami League, he may still attract sympathy from a segment of that party’s supporters. Given the current political dynamics, any tacit support from Awami League men could further strengthen his footing.
During the last Ramadan, widespread discussion was triggered when water bottles at an NCP iftar event in Chattogram carried the inscription “Courtesy of Manjur Alam.” This episode, followed by his recent meeting with Hasnat Abdullah, has reignited speculation regarding growing proximity between the two sides.
During the last Ramadan, widespread discussion was triggered when water bottles at an NCP iftar event in Chattogram carried the inscription “Courtesy of Manjur Alam.” This episode, followed by his recent meeting with Hasnat Abdullah, has reignited speculation regarding growing proximity between the two sides.
Responding to queries, NCP Chattogram city unit coordinator and head of its media cell, Ridwan Hridoy, told Prothom Alo that the meeting was merely a courtesy call.
“There is no confirmed information at this stage that Manjur Alam is joining the NCP,” he said, adding that no central decision has yet been communicated regarding alliances in local elections.
Reiterating the sentiment, Mohammad Shahjahan, assistant secretary general of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, told Prothom Alo that since local elections are held without party symbols, the likelihood of a formal alliance with the NCP remains low for now.
Despite previously announcing his withdrawal from politics, Manjur Alam has repeatedly resurfaced in public discourse.
In late January, at a gathering outside his Kattoli residence, he openly campaigned in favour of the BNP, prompting speculation about a possible political reactivation within the party.
He has also drawn attention through various initiatives, including financing the construction of the Begum Khaleda Zia Jam-e-Masjid and participating in visits to the graves of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia.
Hasnat Abdullah, MP, visited Chattogram and later came to my residence. It was merely a courtesy visit—nothing more.Mohammad Manjur Alam, Former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation
In the 2024 parliamentary elections, he contested as an independent candidate from Chattogram-10 (Double Mooring–Pahartali) constituency, although he later boycotted the election on polling day.
Prior to that, he had sought nomination from the Awami League in both 2018 and 2020 but was unsuccessful.
Manjur Alam’s political career spans several decades. His father, Abdul Hakim Contractor, served as president of the Awami League in Pahartali ward. Manjur himself was elected councillor with Awami League support.
In 2010, contesting with BNP backing, he secured a decisive victory, defeating then mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury by a margin of nearly 100,000 votes to become Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation. He subsequently served as an adviser to the BNP Chairperson.
However, following his defeat in the 2015 city corporation election, he announced his withdrawal from politics. In the years since, he has occasionally been seen engaging in activities aligned with the Awami League.
When contacted about recent developments, Manjur Alam downplayed the speculation. “Hasnat Abdullah, MP, visited Chattogram and later came to my residence. It was merely a courtesy visit—nothing more,” he told Prothom Alo.
Speaking regarding the possibility of contesting the election as an NCP candidate, he said, “No political matters were discussed between us.”