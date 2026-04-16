Former Mayor Manjur back in spotlight following meeting with Hasnat Abdullah

Former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, Mohammad Manjur Alam, has again emerged in political discussions amid speculation that he may contest the upcoming city corporation election for the mayoral post.

The renewed attention has been fuelled particularly by his meeting on Tuesday with Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Member of Parliament for Cumilla-4, at Manjur Alam’s residence in the Kattoli area of the city. The meeting has intensified speculation over whether he may contest as an NCP candidate.

Although party leaders have refrained from making public statements, informal discussions within political circles suggest that the matter is under consideration at the party level.

Within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), grassroots leaders and activists are currently favouring incumbent Mayor Shahadat Hossain as the likely candidate. So far, he remains the party’s sole probable nominee.