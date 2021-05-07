Khaleda applies for passport renewal to go aboard: Lawyer

Amid talks about taking her abroad for advanced treatment, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia on Thursday applied for the renewal of her Machine Readable Passport (MRP).

“Madam’s (Khaleda’s) passport expired long ago. The form for the renewal of her passport was submitted today (Thursday),” her lawyer advocate Mahbubuddin Khokon told news agency UNB.

Khokon hoped that the new passport will be issued urgently.

However, a party senior leader, wishing anonymity, said the new passport has already been issued and her family received it.

He said Khaleda’s passport expired in 2019, but she could not renew it as she was in jail.