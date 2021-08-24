Khaleda govt plotted to conceal bodies of 21 Aug grenade attack victims: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday alleged that the Khaleda Zia government which was in power during 21 August grenade attack in 2004 did not want to hand over the dead bodies of the victims to their relatives.

"Not only did they make the attempt to kill, but also carried out despicable plans with the dead bodies after killings," she said.

The prime minister said this in her introductory speech at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held at NEC auditorium at Sher-E-Bangla Nagar.