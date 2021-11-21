Khaleda not diagnosed with liver cirrhosis: Physician

The health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital with multiple complications, is still critical but it is not true that she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, said her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.

He, however, said the BNP chief has been suffering from liver problems alongside kidney and cardiac ones.

"Madam's condition is the same as before. There's no noticeable change in her condition. We neither can call it a slight improvement, nor stable. In a word, she is still in a critical condition," Zahid told UNB.