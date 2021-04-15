Khaleda suffered from low fever, condition still stable: Physicians

The condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was infected with coronavirus, is still stable, but she is now suffering from low fever, her medical team said Thursday, reports UNB.

The physicians said they have decided to perform a CT scan test on the BNP chief to determine the next course of treatment.

"As a new symptom, she had low fever on Wednesday night with around 100 degrees temperature," said the BNP chief's medical board head physician FM Siddiqui.

Talking to reporters after visiting Khaleda at her Gulshan office, he said Khaleda suffered from fever on Thursday morning as well.

"I just checked her chest. Since the chest is clear, we think she's stable," the physician said.

He said her sugar level is also under control.