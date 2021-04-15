Khaleda suffered from low fever, condition still stable: Physicians

The condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was infected with coronavirus, is still stable, but she is now suffering from low fever, her medical team said Thursday, reports UNB.
The physicians said they have decided to perform a CT scan test on the BNP chief to determine the next course of treatment.
"As a new symptom, she had low fever on Wednesday night with around 100 degrees temperature," said the BNP chief's medical board head physician FM Siddiqui.
Talking to reporters after visiting Khaleda at her Gulshan office, he said Khaleda suffered from fever on Thursday morning as well.
"I just checked her chest. Since the chest is clear, we think she's stable," the physician said.
He said her sugar level is also under control.
"Today (Thursday) is madam's seventh day of infection and she's now entering her second week. The complexities of Covid are usually exposed during the second week. That's why we want to be a little more careful," FM Siddiqui said.
He said they will conduct her CT scan test within a very short time.
The doctor said they have also made arrangements for the test at a hospital but did not mention its name.
He said if they find the report of the CT scan to be good, then they will continue her treatment at home.
The doctor said they will take her to a hospital if there is anything bad in the report. "Our decision will depend on the CT scan report."
Khaleda underwent the Covid test on Saturday last as eight other people at her residence were infected with the virus and her report came out to be positive.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.
She was released from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) the same day, and she has been staying at her Gulshan house since then.
On 27 August last year, the government extended her release for six more months and it was extended again for six months on 15 March last.
On 8 February 2018, Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The High Court later doubled her jail term.
Khaleda was found guilty in another corruption case the same year. Her party claims both the cases are politically motivated.