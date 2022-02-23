Khaleda to receive third dose of Covid vaccine Wednesday

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will receive the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.

She is scheduled to leave her Gulshan residence around 3pm for the hospital to receive the vaccine shot, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

“Madam (Khaleda) got SMS to take the third or booster dose of the Covid vaccine. All arrangements have been made so that she can receive it smoothly in the afternoon," her personal doctor AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB.