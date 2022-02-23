Khaleda to receive third dose of Covid vaccine Wednesday

Earlier on 19 July last year, Khaleda took the first dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine while the second dose of the same on August 18 at the same hospital.
On 11 April, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April.
She tested negative for Covid-19 on 8 May, 27, days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.
Later, the BNP chief registered online through Surokkha website for getting the vaccine on 8 July.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.
She was last admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on 13 November last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.
On 1 February, she returned home after an 81-day stay in the hospital as she was suffering from inertial bleeding caused by the liver cirrhosis problem.
Her medical board members said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment of her liver cirrhosis problem.
On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.
The government still did not dispose of the application while the ministers are saying the BNP chief has no scope to go abroad until she files a fresh application returning to jail.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.