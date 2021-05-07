'Khaleda Zia’s fitness to go abroad to be assessed once permission given'

The medical board, formed at Evercare Hospital in the capital for the treatment of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, will decide whether she has the physical fitness to travel abroad once the government permits her to leave the country, reports UNB.

Talking to reporters after visiting the BNP chief at the hospital, her medical board member AZM Zahid Hossain also said there is no improvement in Khaleda's health condition.

"Her condition is the same today (Friday) as it was yesterday (Thursday)."