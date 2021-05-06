Khaleda’s family seeks permission to send her abroad for treatment

The family of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia, undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital, filed an application to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday night seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment, reports news agency UNB.

Khaleda’s younger brother Shamim Iskander met the minister at his Dhanmondi residence at around 8:30pm and submitted the application to him, Sharif Mahmud, public relations officer of the home ministry told the news agency.

Quoting the minister, he said the application will be sent to the law ministry for assessing the legal aspects. The ministry sources, however, told Prothom Alo that the letter has been sent to the law ministry immediately.