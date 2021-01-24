Khaleda’s son Koko ‘killed through torture’: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that their party chairperson Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko was killed ‘through torture’ by the interim regime of Fakhruddin-Moyeenuddin after the political changeover in 2007, reports UNB.

“It’s our bad luck that a very talented sports organiser Arafat Rahman Koko fell sick as he was brutally and shamelessly tortured by the Fakhruddin-Moyeenuddin government. He later died while undergoing treatment in Malaysia,” he said.

The BNP leader said, “We think he was killed. Arafat Rahman Koko had to die due to repression.”

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to Koko along with party leaders and activists by placing a wreath at his grave, marking his sixth death anniversary.

Fakhrul said Koko was not a politician as he had no involvement in politics. “He was a sports organiser. Arafat Rahman Koko made himself memorable through his various activities in the sports arena within a short time.”