Khokon wants to know Taposh’s ‘market value’

Former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has sent a statement to the media, wanting to know the ‘market value’ of incumbent DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh’s ‘dignity and respect.’

Sayeed Khokon’s public relations officer Habibul Islam sent this statement to the media Monday afternoon.

The statement said that in response to the remark of present mayor Fazle Noor Taposh that a defamation case will be filed against the former mayor of DSCC Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, the former mayor and Awami League central leader Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has asked, “What is the ‘market value’ of Taposh’s ‘dignity and respect’? I will be able to ascertain that after getting the details of the case. Alongside facing the case legally, scores will be settled on the street, Insha Allah!”