Taposh loses competence to remain mayor: Sayeed Khokon

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has lost his competence to stay as mayor, ex-mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has said.
Mohammad Sayeed Khokon made this remark after joining a human chain organised by shopkeepers affected by the city corporation's eviction drive.
Demanding rehabilitation of the affected shopkeepers, the human chain was organised at the Kadam Foara area in front of the High Court on Saturday noon.
Sayeed Khokon alleged, "Taposh transferred hundreds of crores of taka from the south city corporation to his Madhumati Bank, and by investing the money in different businesses, made huge profits."
The ex-mayor also alleged lower-paid staff of DSCC are not getting their salaries month after month. Different development projects have been stopped due to the fund crunch, he added.
Through such activities, as per City Corporation Act-2009, the current mayor has lost his competence to remain mayor, Sayeed Khokon said.
The ex-mayor said Taposh has been talking loudly against the corruption since taking over as mayor.
"I will tell him that it does not suit big corrupt people to talk big about corruption. First free yourself of corruption to make the administration free from corruption."
Sayeed Khokon said the city corporation's eviction drive at Fulbaria market is completely illegal.