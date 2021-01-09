Taposh loses competence to remain mayor: Sayeed Khokon

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has lost his competence to stay as mayor, ex-mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has said.

Mohammad Sayeed Khokon made this remark after joining a human chain organised by shopkeepers affected by the city corporation's eviction drive.

Demanding rehabilitation of the affected shopkeepers, the human chain was organised at the Kadam Foara area in front of the High Court on Saturday noon.

Sayeed Khokon alleged, "Taposh transferred hundreds of crores of taka from the south city corporation to his Madhumati Bank, and by investing the money in different businesses, made huge profits."