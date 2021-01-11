Taposh to take legal action for ‘defamatory remarks’ of Sayeed Khokon

He also claimed that Sayeed Khokon brought allegations against him out of personal grievance.

“We’ve started a drive against corruption since taking the charge on 17 May. You’ve seen some news about market-related corruption. It’s the journalists who unearthed these. Financial transactions were made in different ways. Those who were involved in the transactions have now brought out these allegations,” Taposh said.

Mohammad Sayeed Khokon on Saturday said, “Taposh transferred hundreds of crores of taka from the south city corporation to his Madhumati Bank, and made huge profit by investing the money in different businesses."