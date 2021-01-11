Taposh to take legal action for ‘defamatory remarks’ of Sayeed Khokon

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Fazle Noor Taposh on Monday said he will take legal actions against the former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon for bringing ‘defamatory’ allegations against him.
Bringing corruption allegations against Taposh, Khokon at a programme recently said Taposh had lost competence to remain mayor.
Replying to questions of journalists regarding the allegations, Taposh said, “He (Sayeed Khokon) certainly delivered a defamatory speech. I was taken aback by his remarks. He himself conceded that he is a small fry in corruption and brought allegations against me. It is certainly defamatory. I can surely take action against him.”
Taposh was speaking after supervising a sluice gate and pump house at the city’s Maniknagar area on Monday morning.
He also claimed that Sayeed Khokon brought allegations against him out of personal grievance.
“We’ve started a drive against corruption since taking the charge on 17 May. You’ve seen some news about market-related corruption. It’s the journalists who unearthed these. Financial transactions were made in different ways. Those who were involved in the transactions have now brought out these allegations,” Taposh said.
Mohammad Sayeed Khokon on Saturday said, “Taposh transferred hundreds of crores of taka from the south city corporation to his Madhumati Bank, and made huge profit by investing the money in different businesses."
He was speaking at a human chain organised by shopkeepers affected by the city corporation's eviction drive.
Refuting the allegation, Taposh said, “Neither Dhaka South City Corporation nor I brought about any allegations. The businessmen and shopkeepers who occupied the land illegally had made financial dealings. But he is now putting all the blame on me. I think it’s very unwarranted. He brought about the allegations out of vengeance.”