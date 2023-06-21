Sylhet gets Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury as new mayor

The mayoral candidate of ruling Awami League (AL), Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, won a landslide victory in Sylhet City Corporation election, according to the unofficial election results published on Wednesday night.
In the contest, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury bagged 119,991 votes, more than twice his nearest rival Md Nazrul Islam of Jatiya Party, at 50,862 in 190 centres.
The voting of the election started at 8:00 am and continued till 4:00 pm.
According to sources of the returning office, the total number of voters in the Sylhet City Corporation is 487,753 in the 42 wards. A total of 368 candidates including eight mayoral candidates contested the election.
The mayoral candidates were -- ruling Awami League nominated Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party’s Nazrul Islam, and Zaker Party’s Zahirul Alam. Four independent candidates are also contesting the polls.
They are -- Abdul Hanif, Salah Uddin, Shah Jaman Mia and Mostaq Ahmed Rauf Mostafa.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s candidate withdrew his candidature from the SCC polls following the attack on the party's mayoral candidate in the Barishal city elections a few days ago.