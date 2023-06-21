Sylhet gets Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury as new mayor

The mayoral candidate of ruling Awami League (AL), Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, won a landslide victory in Sylhet City Corporation election, according to the unofficial election results published on Wednesday night.

In the contest, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury bagged 119,991 votes, more than twice his nearest rival Md Nazrul Islam of Jatiya Party, at 50,862 in 190 centres.