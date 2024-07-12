BNP, Jamaat have fielded their children in name of quota reform movement: Jubo League gen secy
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have started conspiring anew, said Jubo League general secretary and member of parliament Mainul Hossain Khan Friday.
“They have fielded their children in the name of quota reform. They could not achieve success waging movements under the party banner for so long. Now they are trying to destabilise the country in the name of reforming the quota system,” he said.
Mainul Hossain Khan said this while addressing as the chief guest at a programme to distribute relief items to the flood-affected people in Sylhet’s Osmaninagar in the afternoon.
This program was organised at the Osmaninagar upazila conference room.
Earlier, Mainul Hossain Khan took part in the relief distribution among the flood-affected people in the Lalabazar area of Dakshin Surma Upazila and at ward no. 32 of Sylhet City Corporation at the initiative of Sylhet city Jubo League.
At the relief distribution event in Osmaninagar, Mainul Hossain Khan claimed that when the leaders and workers of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League (BCL) have stood by the people, the anti-national Jamaat and BNP hired foreign lobbyists for Tk 310 million to oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He further said having failed at that, they have started a conspiracy against the country. No one from the BNP and Jamaat is seen to stand by the people. Leaders and workers of the Awami League, including Jubo League, always stand by the people in difficult times.
Even in this flood, they are providing relief assistance to the flood-affected people at the instructions of the prime minister, he added.
Sylhet district Jubo League president and Osmaninagar upazila parishad chairman Shamim Ahmed chaired the programme, where Sylhet city mayor Md. Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury was the main speaker.
District Jubo League general secretary Md. Shamim Ahmed moderated the programme, where Sylhet-3 constituency MP Habibur Rahman addressed as special guest.