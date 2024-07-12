BNP, Jamaat have fielded their children in name of quota reform movement: Jubo League gen secy

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have started conspiring anew, said Jubo League general secretary and member of parliament Mainul Hossain Khan Friday.

“They have fielded their children in the name of quota reform. They could not achieve success waging movements under the party banner for so long. Now they are trying to destabilise the country in the name of reforming the quota system,” he said.