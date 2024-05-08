Awami League focuses on avoiding conflict, increasing turnout

Failing to dissuade the ministers and lawmakers from interfering with the upazila election, a somewhat despondent Awami League is now eying to evade conflict and increase voter turnout using the administration.

According to Awami League’s estimation around 50 relatives of the party’s ministers and lawmakers are vying in different posts in the election that is being held in the first phase today, Wednesday. Other than these upazilas, almost every upazila that goes to polls today have candidates who are ‘close or loyal’ to ruling party ministers-lawmakers. Fear of violence remains as their opponent candidates are also local Awami League leaders. Against such a backdrop, the ruling party’s main objective is to thwart any conflict in the election.

Upazila polls are being held in four phases this time. A total of 139 upazilas would go to the polls today. As Awami League nominated no candidate from the party, multiple candidates of the party are vying in every upazila leading to a face-off situation between MPs and other leaders in many places. Awami League leadership is a bit worried over this situation.

Several central leaders of Awami League said the party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader, at the behest of the party chief Sheikh Hasina, asked the relatives of the ministers and lawmakers not to contest in the polls. At one point the party restricted the purview of relatives to only ‘close relatives’ and kept the relatives who are currently elected outside the restriction. Yet the party failed to succeed in attaining its goal to keep the election free from the influence of the ministers and lawmakers.

An organising secretary of Awami League said the ministers-lawmakers consider upazila chairman as a threat and that’s why they want to elect their relatives or close confidantes in the post.