Jatiya party nominates mayoral candidates for five city polls

Jatiya Party on Thursday nominated its mayoral candidates for the upcoming elections to five city corporation -- Gazipur, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal, reports news agency BSS.

Jatiya Party, also the main opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, nominated MM Niaz Uddin for contesting in the polls of Gazipur City Corporation, Saiful Islam Swapan in Rajshahi City Corporation, Shafiqul Islam Madhu in Khulna City Corporation, Iqbal Hossain Taposh in Barishal City Corporation and Nazrul Islam Babul in Sylhet City Corporation, said a press release.