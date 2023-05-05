Jatiya party nominates mayoral candidates for five city polls

Jatiya Party on Thursday nominated its mayoral candidates for the upcoming elections to five city corporation -- Gazipur, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal, reports news agency BSS.
Jatiya Party, also the main opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, nominated MM Niaz Uddin for contesting in the polls of Gazipur City Corporation, Saiful Islam Swapan in Rajshahi City Corporation, Shafiqul Islam Madhu in Khulna City Corporation, Iqbal Hossain Taposh in Barishal City Corporation and Nazrul Islam Babul in Sylhet City Corporation, said a press release.
JaPa top leaders finalised its mayoral candidates for the city corporation elections during a meeting to exchange views with divisional leaders at its Banani office in the capital.
As per the schedule of the election commission, the elections will be held in Gazipur on 25 May, Khulna and Barishal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 2 June.