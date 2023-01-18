EU wants to send observers for upcoming polls in Bangladesh: Envoy

EU ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley on Wednesday said the European Union is very interested in sending polls observers to Bangladesh during the next general election.

He also appreciated the positive attitude by the Bangladesh authorities about welcoming foreign observers.

He was talking to reporters after a meeting with chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and other EC members at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

An 11-member EU delegation led by Whiteley had a wide ranging exchange of views with the CEC and his team on Bangladesh’s preparations for the parliamentary elections, including electoral observation. The general election is likely to be held in first week of January next year.