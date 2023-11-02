10 arrested from Dhaka for attacking three policemen  

Last Tuesday, a clash erupted between BNP and police, as well as Awami League leaders and workers, in the Panchrukhi Bazar area along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Araihazar. During this clash, three police members sustained injuries from hacking and beatings, while at least 20 people were injured in total.

The three injured policemen have been identified as Inspector Humayun Kabir, Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Matin, and Constable Md Nurul.

According to witnesses, Nazrul Islam, an assistant secretary of BNP's international affairs, led hundreds of leaders and activists along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in a gathering in support of a blockade in the morning of the incident. During this demonstration, BNP leaders and workers blocked the road by torching tree trunks and tires. When the police attempted to intervene, a clash broke out between the two sides.