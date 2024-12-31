Students Against Discrimination announces ‘March for Unity’ discarding proclamation of July revolution
SAD announces ‘March for Unity’ scrapping proclamation of July revolution
Students Against Discrimination (SAD) has announced ‘March for Unity’ from the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday instead of announcing the “Proclamation of July revolution” they intended to unveil from the same spot.
The students’ body that led the student-people uprising that ousted the governing Awami League informed this to the media around 1:45 am Tuesday.
Announcing the programme, Students Against Discrimination member secretary Arif Sohel said, “We announce ‘March for Unity’ to be brought out from the Central Shaheed Minar at 3:00 pm today, 31 December. We call upon you, the people of Bangladesh from all walks of life, to join the programme in continuation of your enthusiasm that led you to unity.”
Earlier on Sunday, the leaders of the Students Against Discrimination told a media conference that they would announce on Tuesday the “Proclamation of July revolution” at the same place where the one-point demand was declared.
They also announced two fundamental issues of the proclamation. Addressing the media conference, Students Against Discrimination coordinator Hasnat Abdullah said, “We want the Mujibist constitution to be declared buried. The grave of the Mujibist constitution of 1972 will be dug from the same place where the one-point demand was declared. We expect the Nazi Awami League will be declared irrelevant in the Proclamation of July revolution.”
The mainstream political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) did not want to issue any clear statement regarding the SAD’s decision to announce the Proclamation of July Revolution while some of the parties have raised questions over this.
They say the students should have held meetings with political parties and other stakeholders before finalising the Proclamation of July revolution. Any proclamation before doing so will create divisions among the sides that took part in the mass uprising.
At the same time, some of the political parties extended support to the initiative taken by the students.
Amid daylong discussion on the matter, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam addressed an emergency media briefing in front of the State Guest House Jamuna around 9:30 pm.
He said that the interim government has taken an initiative to prepare a proclamation of the July mass uprising on the basis of national consensus.
The proclamation will be announced to consolidate people’s unity, anti-fascist spirit and aspirations for state reform which were formed through the uprising in July and August.
Following this announcement of the government, an uncertainty appeared on whether the Students Against Discrimination would announce the Proclamation of July revolution. The leaders of the Students Against Discrimination held a meeting at their central office in the capital’s Bangla Motor intersection area at night.
Following the meeting, the leaders of the Students Against Discrimination spoke to the media presenting their stand on the matter.
* More to follow …