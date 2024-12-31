Students Against Discrimination announces ‘March for Unity’ discarding proclamation of July revolution

Earlier on Sunday, the leaders of the Students Against Discrimination told a media conference that they would announce on Tuesday the “Proclamation of July revolution” at the same place where the one-point demand was declared.

They also announced two fundamental issues of the proclamation. Addressing the media conference, Students Against Discrimination coordinator Hasnat Abdullah said, “We want the Mujibist constitution to be declared buried. The grave of the Mujibist constitution of 1972 will be dug from the same place where the one-point demand was declared. We expect the Nazi Awami League will be declared irrelevant in the Proclamation of July revolution.”

The mainstream political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) did not want to issue any clear statement regarding the SAD’s decision to announce the Proclamation of July Revolution while some of the parties have raised questions over this.

They say the students should have held meetings with political parties and other stakeholders before finalising the Proclamation of July revolution. Any proclamation before doing so will create divisions among the sides that took part in the mass uprising.

At the same time, some of the political parties extended support to the initiative taken by the students.