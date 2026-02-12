32.88pc turnout at 32,789 centres by 12pm: EC secretary
Voter turnout stood at 32.88 per cent, based on data from 32,789 polling centres between 7:30 am and 12:00 pm.
Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat, Akhtar Ahmed, shared the information with journalists at a briefing at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon area of the capital, at around 1:00 pm today, Thursday.
The EC Secretary said there are a total of 42,651 polling centres across 299 constituencies nationwide. Voting began simultaneously at all centres at 7:30 am. So far, voting has not been suspended at any centre.
He added that a few isolated incidents had occurred in some places, but the local administration took immediate necessary measures. There is no alarming law and order situation. Voters are casting their ballots spontaneously, for which he expressed his thanks to them.