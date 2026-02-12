Data from 8 polling centres in Dhaka: 6-13pc turnout in first 2 hours

Data collected from eight polling centres across five constituencies in Dhaka show that voter turnout ranged between six and thirteen per cent in the first two hours. This is the data collected from those eight centres located in Dhaka-6, 12, 13, 14 and 15 constituencies.

Voting in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the referendum began at 7:30 am today, Thursday. Polling is taking place peacefully across the country. Voters started arriving at centres early in the morning. An analysis of at least four centres indicates that it is taking two to three minutes on average for each vote to be cast. This, however, does not reflect the overall national picture.

Many expressed excitement at casting their votes for the first time. For example, Sadia Akter arrived at her polling centre, AKM Rahmatullah College centre in Dhaka-11, at 7:30 am and cast her vote at 7:45 am. A student of the same college, she said she felt very good about voting for the first time and faced no difficulties in coming to the centre or casting her ballot.