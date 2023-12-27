Joint secy joins AL candidate's meeting breaching service rules

A joint secretary has allegedly joined an election campaign rally in Chauddagram of Cumilla breaching government service rules.

The joint secretary at the national parliamentary secretariat, AKMG Kibria Majumdar, joined a campaign rally for Awami League-nominated candidate Md Mujibul Haque in Cumilla-11 constituency.

He was seen in the meeting at the Payerkhola High School ground in Jodonnath union of Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla on Tuesday. The official is a resident at Korora village of Jodonnath union.

According to government employees (conduct) rules 1979, government employees cannot become a member of any political parties or cannot participate in any political activities.