Joint secy joins AL candidate's meeting breaching service rules

A joint secretary has allegedly joined an election campaign rally in Chauddagram of Cumilla breaching government service rules.
The joint secretary at the national parliamentary secretariat, AKMG Kibria Majumdar, joined a campaign rally for Awami League-nominated candidate Md Mujibul Haque in Cumilla-11 constituency.
He was seen in the meeting at the Payerkhola High School ground in Jodonnath union of Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla on Tuesday. The official is a resident at Korora village of Jodonnath union.
According to government employees (conduct) rules 1979, government employees cannot become a member of any political parties or cannot participate in any political activities.
Local sources said joint secretary AKMG Kibria is from Chauddagram. He has already participated in several rallies of ruling party candidates.
Kibria, however, told the newsmen that he had gone to meet the ruling party candidate but was called to sit on the stage.
Returning officer and Cumilla’s deputy commissioner Md Mushfiqur Rahman said, “I don’t have knowledge of any such incident. I’m looking into the matter.”
Kibria was once a leader of the ruling party’s student wing. He was deputy education affairs secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s central committee. He was made the law ministry’s joint secretary on 22 March.
He was in the railways ministry between 19 September, 2012 and 7 January in 2019.
Mujibul Haque was rail minister at that time.