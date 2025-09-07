DUCSU election: Female students’ votes to be decisive
Candidates from different panels contesting the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election are visiting from one hall to another, presenting the promises set out in their manifestos.
Independent candidates, too, are leaving no ground uncovered, making their cases to students even on the public holiday, Saturday.
As campaigning of the students’ union election nears its close, discussions among panel members suggest that female students’ votes may prove decisive in determining the outcome of the DUCSU polls.
Manifestos across the spectrum have prioritised issues such as female students’ housing shortage, ensuring campus safety and tackling cyberbullying. All panels have pledged to create a secure campus environment for women.
This year, the DUCSU electorate totals 39,874 voters, of whom 18,959 are women.
Candidates across panels have repeatedly stressed the need to ensure female students’ security.
Candidates highlighted key pledges from their respective manifestos and fielded questions from student voters. One voter asked how many of the promises could realistically be implemented. A VP candidate running independently replied that they would do their utmost to fulfil them.
Abidul Islam Khan, the vice-president (VP) candidate backed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, visited Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall on the campaign trail on Saturday afternoon.
Speaking to newspersons, he reiterated his commitment to a safe campus for women.
At Bijoy Ekattor Hall, Abdul Kader, the VP candidate from the Boishommobirodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad (Anti-Discrimination Student Union) panel, pledged to introduce a “one bed, one student” policy if elected.
Later in the same hall, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir–backed Oikkyaboddho Shikkharthi Jote (United Students’ Alliance) held its campaign, with VP candidate Abu Shadik Kayem promising to address accommodation shortages, as well as health and food security issues.
Meanwhile, at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Umama Fatema, independent VP candidate from the Swatontro Shikkharthi Oikya (Independent Student Unity) panel, campaigned in the morning.
Speaking to newspersons outside the hall at noon, she said that ensuring high female turnout was a major challenge.
Forty-eight per cent of the voters are women. They will determine the course of DUCSU. Female students will decide the margin.Umama Fatema, independent VP candidate from Independent Student Unity panel
“Forty-eight per cent of the voters are women. They will determine the course of DUCSU. Female students will decide the margin,” she stated.
Umama Fatema added that her panel had refrained from including promises in the manifesto that could not realistically be implemented.
Campaigning for both DUCSU and hall union elections will conclude today, Sunday, with voting scheduled for Tuesday, 9 September.
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders, however, expressed concern that toxic hate speech spreading across social media could disrupt the electoral atmosphere on campus.
Tanvir Al Hadi, Assistant General Secretary (AGS) candidate from the organisation, made this remark on Saturday evening outside the Chief Returning Officer’s office, where he submitted a written complaint.
The complaint named three Facebook groups allegedly engaged in online harassment, smear campaigns, and defamation, and demanded that their activities be suspended and those responsible face action.
Tanvir was accompanied by Dhaka University unit JCD president Ganesh Chandra Roy (Sahas) and general secretary Nahiduzzaman.
“Having failed to gain traction on the ground or win the support of students, some are resorting to online platforms to conduct propaganda against organisations and individuals. Such activities risk undermining the democratic electoral environment on campus,” Tanvir said.
Heated debate among VP candidates
The Dhaka University Debating Society hosted an election debate among the VP candidates at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) yesterday evening.
‘No pressure’ centering election
Chief Returning Officer Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin told a news briefing at Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban yesterday afternoon that there was “no pressure” surrounding the DUCSU and hall elections.
Preparations, he said, were well under way, including ballot paper printing, booth construction, and installation of CCTV cameras.
“We are ensuring equal opportunity for all to make the election free, fair, and acceptable,” he said. “The environment is good, and conditions are favourable. To allow voters to cast their ballots smoothly, we have decided to increase the number of booths.”
Speaking on cyberbullying complaints, Professor Jasim Uddin stated that his office was working “day and night” to respond to the allegations.