DUCSU election: Female students’ votes to be decisive

Candidates from different panels contesting the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election are visiting from one hall to another, presenting the promises set out in their manifestos.

Independent candidates, too, are leaving no ground uncovered, making their cases to students even on the public holiday, Saturday.

As campaigning of the students’ union election nears its close, discussions among panel members suggest that female students’ votes may prove decisive in determining the outcome of the DUCSU polls.

Manifestos across the spectrum have prioritised issues such as female students’ housing shortage, ensuring campus safety and tackling cyberbullying. All panels have pledged to create a secure campus environment for women.