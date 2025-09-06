DUCSU: Female students will set the direction of polls, says Umama Fatema

It is a big challenge to bringing women to polling centers, and this time, female voters consist of 47 per cent of the total voters in the Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections. These female voters will determine the direction of elections, Umama Fatema, Vice President candidate from the Independent Student Unity panel, said on Saturday.

She made these remarks replying to queries from journalists while campaigning in the DUCSU polls at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall of the university on Saturday noon.