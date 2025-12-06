BNP wants to push ahead with election plans amid Khaleda Zia’s illness

A month after announcing party candidates for 237 constituencies in the first phase, the BNP announced candidates for another 36 seats last Thursday.

The party made this second-phase announcement at a time when its chairperson Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment in hospital, her condition is at a highly worrying stage, and preparations are under way to take her to London for advanced medical care.

People concerned say that by announcing candidates at such a moment, the BNP has effectively signalled that its electoral activities remain active.

Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, Khaleda Zia has been seriously ill for about two weeks. She is being treated at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital under close observation by local and foreign specialist physicians. However, there has been no visible improvement in her condition.

Since her admission on 23 November, her health has caused significant psychological pressure among party leaders and activists. As a result, the election campaigns of many initially nominated candidates slowed to a halt.

Although, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir did not comment on this matter, speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, about the second phase of candidate announcements, he said, “We have wanted elections from the beginning. We will take part in the election, we must. It is our responsibility.”