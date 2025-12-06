BNP wants to push ahead with election plans amid Khaleda Zia’s illness
A month after announcing party candidates for 237 constituencies in the first phase, the BNP announced candidates for another 36 seats last Thursday.
The party made this second-phase announcement at a time when its chairperson Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment in hospital, her condition is at a highly worrying stage, and preparations are under way to take her to London for advanced medical care.
People concerned say that by announcing candidates at such a moment, the BNP has effectively signalled that its electoral activities remain active.
Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, Khaleda Zia has been seriously ill for about two weeks. She is being treated at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital under close observation by local and foreign specialist physicians. However, there has been no visible improvement in her condition.
Since her admission on 23 November, her health has caused significant psychological pressure among party leaders and activists. As a result, the election campaigns of many initially nominated candidates slowed to a halt.
Although, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir did not comment on this matter, speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, about the second phase of candidate announcements, he said, “We have wanted elections from the beginning. We will take part in the election, we must. It is our responsibility.”
“For that reason, candidates have been announced in 36 seats. We will announce candidates for the remaining constituencies in due time,” he continued.
Sluggish campaigning, prayers for recovery
Despite the situation, several BNP standing committee members including Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Salahuddin Ahmed and others, have been engaged in public outreach in their constituencies over the past few days.
Mirza Abbas has been campaigning in Siddheshwari, Eskaton, and Shahjahanpur areas of Dhaka-8, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in Chunkutia, Teghoria, and Jinjira areas of Dhaka-3, and Ishraq Hossain in Dhoopkhola, Gopibagh and Koltabazar areas in Dhaka-6 constituencies.
Salahuddin Ahmed has been campaigning in the constituency of Cox’s Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) since Tuesday. On Friday, he spent the day canvassing in the Matamuhuri area of Pekua upazila. He is expected to return to Dhaka on Sunday.
According to BNP sources, those currently engaged in public outreach are not only asking for votes for the ‘Dhaner Shish’ (paddy sheaf) symbol but also asking people to pray for Khaleda Zia’s recovery. Special prayer gatherings have been organised for her in different constituencies.
Senior BNP leaders say Khaleda Zia’s serious illness and deteriorating health condition have affected the party’s organisational activity nationwide. Election campaigns have become somewhat stagnant. Many leaders in concern rushed to Dhaka to gather at the hospital.
Meanwhile, the eight-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolon, now emerging as BNP’s main electoral rival, has been holding divisional rallies across the country. They have already held rallies in six divisional cities- Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh. In fact, they have another rally scheduled today, Saturday in Sylhet.
The BNP had initially announced candidates in 237 constituencies on 3 November, but suspended the nomination for Madaripur-1 the following day. In the second phase, the party announced candidates for that seat along with 36 others. Thus, in two phases, the BNP has named candidates for 272 of the 300 seats.
With rivals active in the field and the party’s top leader critically ill, the second-phase announcement signals BNP’s intent to remain active in the electoral campaign. However, some of the new nominations have drawn criticism and controversy both inside and outside the party.
Party leaders have said that candidates for the remaining 28 seats will be announced soon. These will include seats for alliance partners and like-minded parties involved in the anti-authoritarian joint movement during the last regime. But delays in announcing these nominations have caused frustration and discontent within the party.
At the same time, many nominations have triggered protests at the local level. Following the announcement of candidates in 237 seats, protests occurred in at least 45 constituencies involving road blockades, vehicle vandalism, demonstrations, human chains, and even marches wearing shrouds.
According to party workers, Khaleda Zia is a major symbol of trust within BNP. She represents unity, inspiration and an emotional anchor for supporters. Her critical illness has created a major challenge for the party. With 13 days of uncertainty about her health condition so close to the election has especially left leaders and activists mentally stumped.
In this situation, BNP policymakers were somewhat hesitant about announcing candidates. Yet, by announcing candidates at this moment, the BNP has signalled that even in this crisis, the party’s organisational activities and electoral plans have not come to a halt, and that it is preparing to return to full election mode.
In other words, by unveiling the names of their candidates, the BNP is getting ready to launch its election campaign in full swing very soon.
BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in Kurigram Friday that unless there is a major crisis, the election will be held in February before Ramadan, and the BNP has completed all preparations to participate in the election.
Message to return to public outreach
The chief adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has announced that the national election will be held in the first half of February. Meanwhile, the chief election commissioner (CEC) has told journalists that the election schedule will be announced in the second week of December.
In the midst of this, ongoing political turmoil, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s critical illness, and the delay in the return of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman have left many in doubt about whether the election schedule will be declared as planned.
In response to journalists’ questions at the Election Commission building on Thursday, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said, “We are engaged in electoral activities. We have announced party candidates for another 36 constituencies.”
“We do not want to step outside this electoral process without unavoidable reasons. We do not want the election to be delayed either. The election date should be announced as soon as possible,” he added.
According to responsible party leaders, although grassroots campaigning had slowed over the past 13 days due to Khaleda Zia’s illness, the announcement of candidates in a second phase for 36 constituencies sends a clear message to party activists that it is time to return to the field.
Khaleda Zia’s illness has generated strong emotion and sympathy among the public. The party now aims to turn that sentiment into organised political strength.