BCL activist killed in shootout between two rival groups in Cumilla

Meanwhile, three others were also injured in the clashes between the two sides. Nazmul Hasan and Md Anik were seriously wounded and are being taken to Dhaka for treatment. Another one of the injured, Nishu, has been admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, local sources say.

Jamil Hasan was the son of Azhar Uddin of Shashangachha Madhyampara. He was a student of Cumilla Victoria Government College. He would sit at a bus counter at the Shashangachha bus terminal. The police have detained Rabbi's father Khalil Miah in the incident.

President of the last Cumilla south district Chhatra League committee, Abu Tayyeb, said Jamil Hasan was an activist of Chhatra League. He had gone to see the clashes and was shot dead.