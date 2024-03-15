BCL activist killed in shootout between two rival groups in Cumilla
A Chhatra League activist Jamil Hasan alias Arnob (30) was killed in Shashangachha of Cumilla suburbs in a shootout over gaining dominance in the area. Three others were injured in the firing too. The incident took place today, Friday, at 2:15pm at the Shashangachha Railway foot over-bridge area.
Local sources say that the firing suddenly broke out Friday afternoon between Abul Kashem of Shashangachha Madhyampara and Rabbi Alauddin of Shashangachha Molla Bari over control of the battery-run auto-rickshaw, microbus and leguna stands in Shashangachha. A bullet caught Jamil Hasan in the chest during the firing and he died on the spot. The police later came to the spot and brought the situation under control.
Meanwhile, three others were also injured in the clashes between the two sides. Nazmul Hasan and Md Anik were seriously wounded and are being taken to Dhaka for treatment. Another one of the injured, Nishu, has been admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, local sources say.
Jamil Hasan was the son of Azhar Uddin of Shashangachha Madhyampara. He was a student of Cumilla Victoria Government College. He would sit at a bus counter at the Shashangachha bus terminal. The police have detained Rabbi's father Khalil Miah in the incident.
President of the last Cumilla south district Chhatra League committee, Abu Tayyeb, said Jamil Hasan was an activist of Chhatra League. He had gone to see the clashes and was shot dead.
The local people said that there are several illegal CNG auto-rickshaw and leguna stands in the Shashangachha inter-district bus terminal area. Thousands of taka is collected in the form of extortion every day from these stands. There had been long standing conflict between the two factions over control of these stands. The pro-Awami League Abul Kashem side used to be in control of these stands at one time, but later Chhatra League leader Rabbi Alauddin ousted them and took over. Since then the two sides have been in a power conflict.
Officer-in-charge of the Kotwali model police station Md Firoz Hossain said that there had been trouble between Mollabari and Madhyampara areas over control and dominance of Shashangachha bus terminal area's illegal stands. There was an exchange of fire in which Jamil Hasan was hit in the chest and died. Three others were also shot and injured. The situation is presently under control.