People imbued with liberation war's spirit will take Bangladesh ahead: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday reiterated her call to everyone to be vigilant against distortion of the victory of the War of Liberation, saying the people of Bangladesh, motivated by the spirit of the War of Liberation, will continue to take the country forward in the future.

"The painting of an artist can be understood with the heart and simultaneously it can motivate a person with patriotism and awaken consciousness," she said.

"The spirit of the great War of Liberation is very important for us, as people of Bangladesh will get awakened with that spirit, and they will pull the country forward further in the future with the ideals of the Liberation War," she added.