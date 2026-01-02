Affidavit analysis
Nahid Islam's annual income 1.6 million taka
The convener of National Citizen Party (NCP), Nahid Islam, has an annual income of 1.6 million taka.
Nahid does not own any house, car or immovable property in his name. However, he possesses movable assets worth 3 million taka. In addition, his wife has assets valued at 1.5 million taka.
Nahid Islam is contesting the 13th national parliamentary elections from the Dhaka-11 constituency (covering Khilgaon, Rampura, Badda, Bhatara, and part of Hatirjheel). He provided details of his income and assets in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC) along with his nomination papers.
According to Nahid Islam’s affidavit, the total value of his movable assets at the time of acquisition was 2,605,363 taka. He has stated that the current estimated value of these assets is 3 million taka. Of this, he holds 1,950,000 taka in cash. Deposits in his name in banks and financial institutions amount to 385,363 taka.
Additionally, he possesses jewelry worth 775,000 taka, electronics worth 100,000 taka, and furniture valued at 170,000 taka.
In his affidavit, Nahid Islam has listed movable assets in his wife’s name worth 1.2 million taka (current estimated value 1.5 million taka), including 200,000 taka in cash and jewelry valued at 1 million taka.
Nahid has stated his profession as “consultant” and he holds a bachelor’s degree with honors. In the affidavit, he mentions that he works as a consultant.
Nahid has no loans in his own name, but his wife has taken a loan of 350,000 taka from a private bank.
In his latest income tax return, Nahid Islam reported an income of 1,305,158 taka and paid 113,274 taka in income tax. He declared assets worth 3,216,122 taka in the return.
According to the affidavit, Nahid is 27 years old. He was the top coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement platform that led the July popular uprising. After the uprising, he became a student representative in the Interim Government’s Advisory Council.
From 8 August 2024, he was responsible for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Interim Government. He resigned from the Advisory Council on 25 February 2025. Three days later, on 28 February 2025, Nahid Islam took on the role of convener of the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP).