Nahid Islam's annual income 1.6 million taka

Nahid has stated his profession as “consultant” and he holds a bachelor’s degree with honors. In the affidavit, he mentions that he works as a consultant.

Nahid has no loans in his own name, but his wife has taken a loan of 350,000 taka from a private bank.

In his latest income tax return, Nahid Islam reported an income of 1,305,158 taka and paid 113,274 taka in income tax. He declared assets worth 3,216,122 taka in the return.

According to the affidavit, Nahid is 27 years old. He was the top coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement platform that led the July popular uprising. After the uprising, he became a student representative in the Interim Government’s Advisory Council.

From 8 August 2024, he was responsible for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Interim Government. He resigned from the Advisory Council on 25 February 2025. Three days later, on 28 February 2025, Nahid Islam took on the role of convener of the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP).