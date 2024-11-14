BNP to ensure even PM can't abuse power with impunity: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman aims to build a Bangladesh where no individual – not even the Prime Minister – can abuse power with impunity.

“Accountability and transparency will be ensured at every level of the government, from the highest offices to the grassroots, so that we can reaffirm that no one is above the law. If entrusted with the people’s mandate to govern, the BNP will restore freedom of expression for all citizens, regardless of political or organizational affiliation,” said Tarique Rahman while addressing a seminar in Dhaka today, Thursday.

Tarique Rahman joined the seminar titled ‘31-Point Structural Reforms of the State and Citizens’ Perspectives’ virtually from London.

Representatives of 38 countries and international organisations, senior leaders of BNP and other political parties, teachers, journalists and eminent citizens were present at the seminar.

Speaking as chief guest, Tarique Rahman said, “Our goal is to create a state structure where no one will be harassed for expressing views on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, or other online spaces, or for merely commenting publicly on high-ranking officials, which will also include the prime minister. Neither mainstream nor social media will be coerced into concealing the truth or pressured to spread disinformation.”

He, however, expected the media to maintain neutrality and objectivity in their roles.