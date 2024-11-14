BNP to ensure even PM can't abuse power with impunity: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman aims to build a Bangladesh where no individual – not even the Prime Minister – can abuse power with impunity.
“Accountability and transparency will be ensured at every level of the government, from the highest offices to the grassroots, so that we can reaffirm that no one is above the law. If entrusted with the people’s mandate to govern, the BNP will restore freedom of expression for all citizens, regardless of political or organizational affiliation,” said Tarique Rahman while addressing a seminar in Dhaka today, Thursday.
Tarique Rahman joined the seminar titled ‘31-Point Structural Reforms of the State and Citizens’ Perspectives’ virtually from London.
Representatives of 38 countries and international organisations, senior leaders of BNP and other political parties, teachers, journalists and eminent citizens were present at the seminar.
Speaking as chief guest, Tarique Rahman said, “Our goal is to create a state structure where no one will be harassed for expressing views on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, or other online spaces, or for merely commenting publicly on high-ranking officials, which will also include the prime minister. Neither mainstream nor social media will be coerced into concealing the truth or pressured to spread disinformation.”
He, however, expected the media to maintain neutrality and objectivity in their roles.
The BNP acting chairperson added that a transfer of power should not simply mean passing the state’s governing authority from one party to another. Rather, it should usher in a new political culture that reflects the evolving landscape of society and the true aspirations of the people, particularly the younger generation.
“In the three months following the fall of the Awami League, BNP leaders nationwide have undertaken initiatives to modernise politics, which our grassroots have enthusiastically embraced across the country.”
If any individual within our vast organization is found involved in any isolated wrongdoing today, we are swiftly taking stern organisational actionTarique Rahman
Criticizing the reign of Awami League, Tarqiue Rahman said, “One should remember that during Sheikh Hasina’s rule, the Awami League leaders and activists committed countless acts of murders, assaults, rapes, and extortions over the last 16 years, yet there were little known records of organizational accountability or punishment. Even after the recent killings of over 1,500 pro-democracy activists in the July-August uprising, no Awami League leader has yet shown any remorse, or sought any apology. They are still far from expressing mere acknowledgement that they committed crimes against the nation.”
He said over six million BNP leaders and activists were charged with false, politically motivated criminal cases.
“Despite the burden of those false cases, if any individual within our vast organization is found involved in any isolated wrongdoing today, we are swiftly taking stern organisational action,” he added.
The BNP leader also said the BNP’s 31-point proposal encapsulates all those popular ideas for reform, currently being discussed nationwide in various forums.
“When I personally speak of reform, I envision transformative change that enhances people’s lives – not mere revision to a few constitutional paragraphs. Reform for me means ensuring livelihood, socio-economic security, and savings for every family. Reform must address unemployment by creating jobs for men and women and reform must ensure the dignity, freedom, and empowerment of women,” he added.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir chaired the seminar. During his introductory speech, Mirza Fakhrul said reform is a continuous process and everything including the state, businesses and people’s lives require change.
Nagorik Oikya’s president Mahmudur Rahman Manna urged BNP not to make any promise that cannot be delivered.
He said BNP’s demand for a general election in rational time and an electoral roadmap is absolutely correct and logical.
Jamaat-e-Islami’s assistant secretary general Rafiqul Islam Khan thanked BNP for its 31-point reform proposal.
He maintained that there is no alternative to national unity to implement these reforms.
Professor Mahbub Ullah said the main problem in Bangladesh right now is that the party that ruled the country for the last 16 years has destroyed all state institutions.
Referring to the reform initiatives taken by the government, Mahbub Ullah said no reform can be taken up that damages the country's unity and solidarity.
Ganatantra Mancha’s leader Saiful Haque reminded that failure to deliver on the reform promises would give people a feeling that BNP reneges on its words.
AB Party’s joint convener Aasaduzzaman Fuad, Jatiya Party’s (Kazi Jafar) president Mostafa Jamal Haider, Gono Forum’s executive president Subrata Chowdhury, BJP’s chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho, Labour Party’s Mostafizur Rahman, professor Borhan Uddin and lawyer Elina Khan, among others, spoke at the seminar.
Ismail Jabiullah, former secretary and member of BNP chairperson’s advisory council, spoke on BNP’s 31-point reform proposals.
BNP’s standing committee members Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, Salahuddin Ahmed and Hafizuddin Ahmed were also present at the seminar.