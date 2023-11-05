Vice chairman Shahjahan Omar detained, says BNP

BNP has stated that its vice chairman Shahjahan Omar has been detained in Dhaka at midnight on Saturday.
Senior secretary general of the party Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has condemned and protested his detention.
BNP protested the incident through a press release today, Sunday. However, the law and order enforcement agencies haven’t yet confirmed the incident of detaining Shahjahan Omar.
The press note also stated that BNP vice chairman Air vice-marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury was detained from capital’s Uttara area on Sunday early morning and BNP organising secretary (Mymensingh division) Imran Saleh Prince was detained from Dhaka on Saturday.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has condemned and protested the incidents.
Rizvi also stated in that press note, “Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has turned the country into a large prison. On one hand, the government’s obedient election commission is inviting BNP to join the next election and on the other hand, a crackdown is launched to arrest leaders and activist from all levels including senior ones. It seems like a grand joke.”