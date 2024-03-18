Decision of extending Khaleda Zia's release Tuesday: Law minister
Law minister Anisul Huq has said that a decision will be taken Tuesday concerning the suspension of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail term, extending her release and the application seeking permission for her to go abroad for medical treatment.
The law minister said this while talking to journalists today, Monday, at his office in the secretariat. This was stated in a press release of the ministry.
When asked about the application submitted by Khaleda Zia's family for her permanent release and taking her abroad for treatment, the law minister said that this time too they have called for her permanent release and permission to take her abroad.
She said, "The file was handed over to me just today. I have to look into it, read it and take it into consideration. But the file will be settled very soon. It will be done by tomorrow, Tuesday, Inshallah."
The law minister said, "I have explained the law many times, that we can to nothing outside of conditions of Section 401 of the Criminal Procedural Code under which she was released. Even then, I am looking into the matter. They have applied in the same manner as their first letter."
The minister also said, Khaleda Zia was released on two conditions (no being able to go abroad and undergoing medical treatment in Dhaka). She does not need to take permission to move around. But there is no legal scope for anything else."
Khaleda Zia was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 in two corruption cases. This former prime minister was incarcerated for over two years.
Convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, the government conditionally released former prime minister Khaleda Zia on 25 March 2020 under executive orders.
Since then, every six years the government is extending the suspension of her sentence based on applications.