Khaleda’s treatment abroad: Law minister explains reasons of declining application

Anisul said the first application, which was settled in March in 2020, said an arrangement to be made to release Khaleda Zia from the jail for her better treatment as she is very sick. Then postponing her jail terms for six months she was released on two conditions. The order was made as per sub section 1 of section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The conditions are, first, she would take treatment staying at home; second, she would not be able to go abroad. Complying with the conditions, Khaleda Zia returned home. But whether the release order would be extended by six more months every time was an open matter. Since then the release order has been renewed eight more times.