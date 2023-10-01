Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law ministry says 'no' to her application

The law minister said the decision, which has been given under sub section 1 of 401 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), is the past and closed. So there is no scope to take a new decision as per the application.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment for 52 days at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, “If Khaleda Zia is to go abroad for treatment, the permission she has been given to stay home by suspending her sentence would have to be revoked. She would have to go back to the jail and appear before the court. She would have to take permission from the court.”

The prime minister recently said this in an interview with US media outlet Voice of America. Voice of America’s Bangla service chief Shatarupa Barua interviewed prime minister Sheikh Hasina during her Washington visit. A video recording of the interview has been uploaded on Voice of America’s Bangla service website.

Earlier, an application was submitted to the home ministry seeking a permission to send BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment giving permanent release.

Khaleda Zia's younger brother Iskandar Mirza filed the application.

A senior official at the home ministry said the application of Khaleda Zia's brother was sent to the law ministry seeking opinion.