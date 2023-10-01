Khaleda’s treatment abroad considered politically, not legally: Kaiser Kamal

The application filed seeking permission to take opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment has been considered politically, not in legal terms, alleged her lawyer Kaiser Kamal.

He said this following law minister Anisul Huq’s statement to the media today, Sunday.

Earlier, the law minister said to Prothom Alo that the government has no scope to legally permit Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment. This opinion has been given from the law ministry, he added.