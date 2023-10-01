Khaleda’s treatment abroad considered politically, not legally: Kaiser Kamal

The application filed seeking permission to take opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment has been considered politically, not in legal terms, alleged her lawyer Kaiser Kamal.
He said this following law minister Anisul Huq’s statement to the media today, Sunday.
Earlier, the law minister said to Prothom Alo that the government has no scope to legally permit Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment. This opinion has been given from the law ministry, he added.
Speaking to the media in front of his office, Anisul Huq said Khaleda Zia's younger brother Iskandar Mirza filed the application to the home ministry seeking permission to send BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment giving permanent release. The law ministry gave its opinion on the matter and sent the application to the home ministry.
Speaking about this, Kaiser Kamal said this decision once again proved that there is no rule of law in the country. A terrible mockery has been made of Khaleda Zia through this. Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) clearly stated that the government could have released her at an executive order and created an opportunity for her treatment abroad.
There are instances of releasing political prisoners for treatment abroad, said Kaiser Kamal, also BNP’s law affairs secretary.
He further alleged that the nation has been deceived with the decision regarding Khaleda Zia.
Explaining the allegation, Kaiser Kamal said, “The law minister in a public statement said that if any application is filed on behalf of Khaleda Zia, that would be considered with good intentions. In this context, her brother Shamim Iskandar submitted the application on 25 September. But that application has been considered politically instead of considering it on legal grounds. And, we find results of political vengeance in this decision.”
Khaleda Zia was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 after being convicted in two cases. The former prime minister was in jail for over two years.
Khaleda Zia, convicted in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, was released on 25 March 2020 by the government postponing her conviction on conditions through an executive order.
Since then the government has been extending her release by postponing her conviction every six months.
She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 9 August for a health checkup. She has been undergoing treatment since then.
Physicians said complications concerning her liver, kidneys and other vital organs are deteriorating. Her family wants to take her abroad for better treatment.