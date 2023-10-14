No understanding behind the scenes: Mirza Fakhrul

No one has come to any understanding with the government behind the scenes, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said. He said, “Why do they keep saying that there has been understanding behind the scenes? The entire democratic world is telling them to step down from power for a free and fair election.”

Mirza Fakhrul was addressing a hunger strike organised today, Saturday, in front of the central office of the party in Naya Paltan of the capital. The hunger strike programme was organised by Dhaka city North and South BNP in demand of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release and better medical treatment.

The hunger strike began at 11:15am in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan of the capital. The central leaders of the party addressed the programme from a stage erected in front of the party office. Present at the event were members of BNP standing committee including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Leaders of the alliance and parties taking part in the simultaneous movement with BNP, as well leaders of various BNP-supporting professional bodies, expressed solidarity with the demands voiced at the hunger strike programme.