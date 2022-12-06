Voting in Gaibandha-5 by-polls 4 January

Later, a committee was formed to investigate the incident of irregularities there. The probe committee investigated the incidents of 51 centres and submitted a report to the EC on 27 October. The EC also asked the committee to analyse CCTV footage of remaining 94 centres and submit a report on whether any irregularity took place there.
EC on 1 December said they are going to take action against 134 officials, including the returning officer, for the irregularities in the Gaibandha-5 by-election.
Besides, the 134 officials include an additional deputy commissioner (overall), one executive magistrate, 126 presiding officers and five sub-inspectors (SI), said the chief election commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal on 1 December.
A presiding officer has already been suspended while the EC will send letter to the concerned authority to take action departmental against five sub-inspectors.