The election commission (EC) is going to take legal action against 134 officials, including a returning officer, over the massive irregularities that marred the Gaibandha-5 by polls.

Of them, one is additional deputy commissioner (overall), one executive magistrate, 126 presiding officers and five sub-inspectors (SI).

The chief election commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal, confirmed the matter to the newsmen at Nibachan Bhaban in city’s Agargaon on Thursday.