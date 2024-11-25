Raising question on whether election or reform first is purposive: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday said those who are making evil efforts to mislead the people by raising the question, whether election is needed first or reform, they have different purposes.

“BNP has no discord with the interim government over the reform programmes. Those, who are making ill efforts to mislead the people by raising the question, whether election is needed first or reforms, have different purposes,” he said.

Tarique Rahman was addressing virtually the annual general meeting of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) held at the National Press Club, with DUJ president Md Shahidul Islam in the chair.