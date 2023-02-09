BNP wants to take the movement to final stage

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to take the ongoing anti-government movement to its final stage within a few months and the party has set a target to involve common people as well as the party leaders and activists to turn the final phase of the movement into a mass upsurge.

Keeping that target in mind, the announcement of the marches at union level came after the divisional mass rallies of BNP.

The BNP leaders are saying, after the countrywide marches at the union level on 11 February, they will announce the same programme at districts and cities. Announcement of programmes like ‘long march’ or ‘siege Dhaka’ may come after that. However, the date for holding these programmes is yet to be decided.

Several leaders at the policymaking level of the party said that they want to see an outcome of the ongoing movement as the elections are approaching. They have little time in hand. The month of Ramadan is knocking at the door. It will be followed by two Eids and the monsoon. As soon as these are over, it will be the time to announce the election schedule.