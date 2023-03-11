PM slams BNP leaders for falsifying against Awami League

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Saturday castigated BNP leaders for spreading falsehood that Awami League has destroyed the country saying, “Lying, indulging in corruption and looting are their habits.”

“I have heard that a BNP leader remain seated with a mike all day long and says that we (AL) have destroyed Bangladesh,” she said, addressing a grand public rally at the Circuit House ground in Mymensingh Saturday afternoon.

The prime minister questioned inhabitants of Mymensingh, “Whether opening 103 development projects in Mymensingh is the example of destroying Bangladesh?”