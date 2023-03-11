PM slams BNP leaders for falsifying against Awami League

She, at the outset of the rally, formally inaugurated 73 development projects worth Tk 5.7 billion (570.07 crore) and laid foundation stones of 30 other schemes worth Tk 27.6 billion (2,762.27 crore) in Mymensingh division, unveiling the plaque.
Mentioning BNP leaders have said that Awami League did nothing for the country’s development, she questioned whether they could spread such falsehoods if her government didn’t turn Bangladesh into a digital country or provide every house with electricity.
“We have done nothing. But they are spreading propaganda against us using the facilities we have ensured,” she said.
Pointing at fugitive BNP leader Tarique Rahman, who went into hiding after being accused in a number of criminal cases that include August 21, 2004 grenade attack cases, 10-truck arms haul case and corruption cases, the premier said he (Tarique) is now doing politics from abroad using the advantages of digital Bangladesh.
Awami league general secretary as well as road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, agriculture minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque and presidium member Abdur Rahman spoke at the rally.
Among others, joint general secretaries- Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Dipu Moni and organising secretaries- Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Mirza Azam spoke also.
Mymensingh district Awami League president Ehtashamul Alam presided over the rally. Entire Mymensingh wore a festive look with colourful posters, banners, festoons and portraits of Sheikh Hasina.
Among the development projects, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s mural, a 50-bed Dr Mushfiqur Rahman Shubo Memorial Islamic Mission Hospital, construction of an 1000-seater auditorium cum community center at Trishal Upazila, Institute of Health Technology, construction of embankment to protect Charalgi Union of Gafargaon from erosion of the Brahmaputra river, new Sadar Upazila Parishad Hospital, Gorbakura-Karaitli land port at Haluaghat, main building of District Lawyers Association- Shaheed Advocate Nazrul Islam Bhavan and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Women's College.
The projects also include construction of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall in Bangladesh Agricultural University, Sheikh Rehana Hall, Rosy Jamal Hall, 500-bed 5-storey student hostel in Government Ananda Mohan College and laying foundation stone of electricity distribution system development project.