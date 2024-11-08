BNP procession from Naya Paltan to Manik Mia Avenue today
On the occasion of the ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’, BNP will hold a grand procession in the capital today, Friday.
According to party sources, the procession will start from BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan around 2:30 pm in the afternoon. After parading different streets, the procession will end at Makin Mia Avenue in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
Prior to that, following a brief rally at Naya Paltan BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will inaugurate the procession, according to reports.
Yesterday, Thursday was 7 November, the day BNP observes as the ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’. BNP has announced 10-day series of programmes including discussions and procession on the occasion of the day.
Among the programmes, BNP has taken preparation to hold a grand procession. It has been learnt from party sources that a huge number of their leaders and activists will take part in the procession.
During the regime of ousted Awami League government, BNP had to hold the procession on 7 November in a brief manner subjected to various conditions.
The police used to delay in giving the permission to bring out a procession and use the roads till the last moment. However, BNP is going to hold the procession in a grand manner under the altered political situation this time.
Other times, BNP would hold the procession from Naya Paltan to Shantinagar or Malibagh. However, the party has extended the route of the procession this time.
The procession will start from Naya Paltan and then move towards Shahbagh intersection travelling through Kakrail intersection, Kakrail Mosque, Matsya Bhaban Intersection and the road in front the Engineer’s Institution.
The procession then parade the Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Banglamotor, Karwan Bazar, Farmgate areas and then end at Manik Mia Avenue. Acting chairman of BNP, Tarique Rahman will virtually join the procession at Manik Mia Avenue to give the closing speech.