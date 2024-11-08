BNP procession from Naya Paltan to Manik Mia Avenue today

On the occasion of the ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’, BNP will hold a grand procession in the capital today, Friday.

According to party sources, the procession will start from BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan around 2:30 pm in the afternoon. After parading different streets, the procession will end at Makin Mia Avenue in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Prior to that, following a brief rally at Naya Paltan BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will inaugurate the procession, according to reports.