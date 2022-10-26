Politics

Stop exchange of money, save the party: Quader to AL leaders

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has asked the leaders to save the party by stopping the practice of money exchange while forming a committee saying it could be a practice of BNP not AL.

Conveying the direction of the prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader said, "We have to stop the practice of granting nomination in exchange of money for good".  

The general secretary came up with these remarks while addressing the triennial council of Khilgaon thana AL at Khilgaon model college premises on Wednesday afternoon.

In his speech, he urged the party men not to lock into infighting.

Obaidul Quader said the party’s president (Sheikh Hasina) has no greed for money. The AL leaders will have to take lessons from the honesty and courage of the Bangabandhu family.        

"The sufferings of the people have increased as the prices of commodities and the fuels have soared up. Sheikh Hasina spends sleepless nights imagining the hardship of the people. She is trying her best to get the country out of this crisis," the general secretary claimed. 

Read more from Politics
Post Comment