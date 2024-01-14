Govt must punish arsonists, masterminds to stop violence: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday said they would ensure that none can burn the people to death alive in future by giving exemplary punishment to the arsonists and the masterminds behind the heinous acts.

“We are taking required measures against the arsonists and their masters so that none can burn the people to death and commit such heinous acts,” she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while speaking at a post-election meeting to exchange greetings and views with leaders and activists of Kotalipara Awami League and its associate bodies on the upazila parishad premises.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s younger daughter and prime minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present.