Give befitting reply to election foiling attempt through votes: PM

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the countrymen will give a befitting reply with votes to the local and foreign conspiracies being hatched to bring third party to power to disrupt 7 January election.
"Various conspiracies are being hatched to foil the polls. Many are also involved internationally. They work to bring third party to power in Bangladesh---we will give befitting reply to the conspiracies through the 7 January election," she said.
The AL president said while addressing a grand election rally at Govt Sheikh Mujibur Rahman College ground at Tungipara on Saturday morning.
"What can the third party do? They can't do any development of the country. You had seen what they did in 2007," she said.
"We will take part in 7 January election with our party's electoral symbol Boat. Go early to the polling centres to cast vote (for boat) to show the world that we can hold the election in free, fair and neutral manner," she added.
Sheikh Hasina said she want the 12th parliamentary election to be held peacefully.
The AL chief thanked the Tungipara residents for taking her responsibility as she considered their support as her strength.
"I am looking after 300 seats and you people are taking care of me. I want vote for me as a candidate," she said, asking, "will you vote for me?"
The rally replied yes by shouting and waiving hands.
The prime minister along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana reached the rally venue at 11:15 in the morning and waived the national flag to the rally which turned into a human sea.