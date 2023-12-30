Give befitting reply to election foiling attempt through votes: PM

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the countrymen will give a befitting reply with votes to the local and foreign conspiracies being hatched to bring third party to power to disrupt 7 January election.

"Various conspiracies are being hatched to foil the polls. Many are also involved internationally. They work to bring third party to power in Bangladesh---we will give befitting reply to the conspiracies through the 7 January election," she said.

The AL president said while addressing a grand election rally at Govt Sheikh Mujibur Rahman College ground at Tungipara on Saturday morning.

"What can the third party do? They can't do any development of the country. You had seen what they did in 2007," she said.